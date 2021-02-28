Suspect hits RPD car during traffic stop before fleeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after two officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Sunday on the 700 block of Dewey Avenue at around 4:40 a.m. Officers said the suspect put his vehicle in reverse and struck the officers’ vehicle during the stop. The RPD said one officer fired at least one round and struck the vehicle the suspect was attempting to flee in.

Officers said the suspect then struck a metal railing and then the suspect was placed into custody. AMR was called to the scene after the suspect said he was experiencing minor leg pain but then he refused medical attention.

The RPD said the suspect was not struck by the officer’s gunfire. Investigators are interviewing the suspect.

The two officers were not injured during the traffic stop.