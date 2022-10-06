ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was charged on Wednesday for his involvement in the shooting of a male on North Clinton Avenue in June.

On June 29, 2022, Rochester police responded to North Clinton Avenue after reports of a male who was shot in the parking lot. They located a 30-year-old man with at least one gunshot in his upper body. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Byron Davis, Jr. was identified as the suspected shooter. At the time of this discovery, Davis was already in custody at the Livingston County Jail for unrelated charges.

For the shooting, Davis was charged with assault, as well as second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment is pending.