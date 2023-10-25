ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on North Winton Road.

Richard Massey Jr., 36, was killed on February 6, 2022, when he was hit by a car on the side of the roadway.

According to investigators, Massey pulled over around 2:20 a.m. at the scene of a two-car crash on North Winton Road at Blossom Road. Massey, who knew one of the drivers, was then struck by one of the cars involved in the crash. The driver fled after hitting Massey, who did not survive.

Rodney Lowman, 42, was indicted for manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal MVA on October 11, 2023. Investigators said he has been in jail since March on weapons and criminal sex act charges.

Police said they impounded the car that hit Massey within 48 hours of the crash, but the owner of the vehicle, 38-year-old Fatimah Holiday, did not initially cooperate with the investigation. She was arrested on insurance fraud and hindering prosecution charges.

At the time of the investigation, police said that the person of interest they were searching for was a customer of the Blossom Road Pub.