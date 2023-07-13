ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who police believe pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting on Genesee Street in Rochester was arrested Thursday, one day after the murder.

According to investigators, Stephan Jefferson shot Dwayne Hall Jr. after a fist fight around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jefferson, 20, got a gun at shot Hall once at point blank range when Hall walked away from the fight.

Hall, 38, was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Investigators said Hall and Jefferson used to live in the same neighborhood and were known to be involved in a previous dispute.

According to police, Jefferson was quickly identified as a suspect thanks to “the assistance of members of our community who are fed up with the senseless acts of violence taking place in broad daylight on our streets.”

Members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force spotted Jefferson riding a bicycle in Rochester Thursday and took him into custody. He was allegedly armed with a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Jefferson was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Rochester City Court.