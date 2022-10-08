ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested for the murder of a woman on Pearce Street back in September, the Rochester Police Department announced on Saturday.

On September 24, 2022, officers arrived at Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead. They located the victim — 65-year-old Mary Simzer — who was deceased.

According to investigators, Simzer was the victim of a murder and a sexual assault — she died of blunt-force trauma to the head and neck area.

After an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, 54-year-old Rochester resident Ronald Lagasse was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Durkin Alley Saturday afternoon. Lagasse was charged with second-degree murder, however additional charges may be presented to a grand jury.

Authorities added that Lagasse is a level 3 sex offender after a rape conviction in 1997.

Lagasse will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 9.