ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a retired Rochester police officer who was fatally shot back in September, the Rochester Police Department announced.

On September 25, retired officer William “Keith” Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue after a car accident. RPD said several people unrelated to the shooting stole items from his vehicle and pockets while he was dying.

Investigators identified 64-year-old Calvin Watkins as the individual who stole Booker’s handgun. He was taken into custody and charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Officers said the gun has not been recovered.

Investigators have not charged anyone with Booker’s homicide, which they believe was connected to the initial car accident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.