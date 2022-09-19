ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested following a stabbing in the area of Edmonds Street that left a Monroe County resident injured overnight Monday.

According to police, officers arrived at Edmonds Street near Monroe Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. to find a 21-year-old female suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Once officers came up with a suspect description, a search ensued, and moments later, they located and took the suspect into custody. Investigators are yet to announce charges in this case.

