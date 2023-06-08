ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday evening after a Garnet Street house was hit by gunfire and had its front porch on fire, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said they arrived after a ShotSpotter activation when they found the porch on fire and evidence that the house was hit. During the investigation, RPD said they saw a car driving away from the scene, which led to a chase.

According to police, the chase ended around Noridge Road in Irondequoit. At least one person was arrested.

Investigators said the chase, fire, and shooting were all related to the same incident. No injuries were reported.