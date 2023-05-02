ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was hospitalized and another arrested after a shooting in the City of Rochester Tuesday.

An officer was flagged down around 9:00 a.m. on North Clinton Avenue by a man who said he’d been shot on Nye Park. The victim, a 23-year-old Canandaigua resident, was hospitalized with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the man was shot during a dispute about drugs.

Police said they found the suspect on St. Paul Street a short time after the shooting. Robert Rodgers, 40, was arrested with a handgun in his possession. He was charged with robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and grand larceny.

According to police, Rodgers was unable to legally own a handgun after his 2006 conviction for criminal sex act, criminal possession of a weapon, and attempted promotion of prison contraband.