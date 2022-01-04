Suspect arrested after leaving gunpoint robbery victim naked in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday after a woman was robbed at gunpoint and left naked in the street a week prior.

According to investigators, Brice Thomas, 31, held a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint on Pierpont Street around 10:00 p.m. on December 28, stealing her cash, personal belongings, and clothes. Police say Thomas attempted to hold her against her will at the location, but she escaped. Concerned residents nearby gave her a blanket and helped her call 911.

Investigators say Thomas was arrested Tuesday on Ellison Street, after a brief chase involving members of the US Marshall’s Service Task Force. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Robbery, Grand Larceny , and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.