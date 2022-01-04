Suspect arrested after leaving gunpoint robbery victim naked in Rochester

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday after a woman was robbed at gunpoint and left naked in the street a week prior.

According to investigators, Brice Thomas, 31, held a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint on Pierpont Street around 10:00 p.m. on December 28, stealing her cash, personal belongings, and clothes. Police say Thomas attempted to hold her against her will at the location, but she escaped. Concerned residents nearby gave her a blanket and helped her call 911.

Investigators say Thomas was arrested Tuesday on Ellison Street, after a brief chase involving members of the US Marshall’s Service Task Force. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Robbery, Grand Larceny , and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss