ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man suspected of forcibly stealing a purse from a local 82-year-old woman was arrested on assault and robbery charges Wednesday.

Jose Cruz Jr., 34, was charged with robbery in the third degree and two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, along with four counts of assault for a separate incident.

Rochester police issued a call for public assistance in identifying a male accused of stealing a purse from a city resident at Joy Community Church on September 1.

Officials say Cruz Jr. was apprehended by police 20 days after the alleged robbery thanks to help from the community, which led to his identification. Investigators later found that the man “brutally attacked” two of his relatives with a metal pipe before stealing their property.

The 34-year-old was transported to Monroe County Jail and officials say he is expected to be arraigned late Wednesday morning.

Images Courtesy of Rochester Police Department

