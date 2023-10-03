BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of kidnapping Charlotte Sena was arraigned in Milton Town Court on kidnapping charges. Craig Ross Jr., 46, is currently held at the Saratoga County Jail.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Sena was found in a cabinet inside a trailer on Monday evening. The investigation ramped up after a ransom note was discovered at the Sena family home around 4:20 a.m.

A fingerprint on the ransom note matched prints from a DWI in 1999. Police located a house to search in Milton, including a trailer found on the same property. Sena was located covered up in a cabinet inside the trailer.

Ross initially resisted arrest and is still being questioned on whether Sena was targeted and if he is known to the family. Sena is currently receiving medical attention and is with her family.

Police are still searching the property for more clues. Ross’ next court date is set for October 17.