ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A student has been detained after being found with a BB gun at school in the town of Seneca, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the Flint Campus of the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES on County Road 20 in the Town of Seneca for a reported student with a gun.

The School Resource Officer and School Security were able to quickly find and apprehend a student and were able to determine the reported weapon possessed by the student was a BB gun.

No students or school personnel were harmed during the incident, according to deputies, and no additional threats were found during the investigation.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office detained the juvenile suspect, and the investigation continues.