ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for at least two suspects after an armed robbery at a store on North Goodman Street.

Officers were called to North Goodman Street near University Avenue around 6:00 p.m. According to investigators, at least two suspects entered the store and got into a fight with the male clerk. Police found evidence that gunshots were fired.

Investigators said the suspects fled with stolen property. The store clerk had “cuts and scrapes.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.