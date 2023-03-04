ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County held another ‘Stop the Violence’ event Saturday.

The event focused on the recent spike in car thefts, car jackings and smash and grabs.

Parents, teachers, clergy, students and others in the community were all invited to the discussion.

Police officers also came and spoke, saying law enforcement and the Rochester community need to work together.

“We talk about poverty, we talk about structural racism, we talk about history, and it’s all true. It’s one hundred percent true. No one is denying that,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Todd Baxter said. “We have to do the prevention part, but prevention is an investment. It takes time, and we will do that kind of stuff. We always have to stay on top of those things, and we should champion those things. But you can’t forget enforcement. You can’t forget there’s laws, there’s order in society, there’s right and wrong. We can’t ignore that at the same time. We can do both.”

Founder Clay Harris also centers the church and prayer in the organization’s efforts.