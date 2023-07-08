ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a stolen Kia crashed into a car after failing to stop at the intersection of Troup Street and Van Auker Street Saturday night.

Around 5:15 p.m., police say they located a Kia, which was reported stolen out of the Town of Brighton. According to officers, the occupants of the stolen car fled before police got there.

Investigators explain that the stolen Kia vehicle failed to stop and struck another car with four people in it: two seven-year-olds, a 63-year-old man, and a 52-year-old. Rochester police say the 63-year-old was taken to the hospital, and all other passengers were not injured.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to police, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.