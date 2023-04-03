ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stolen vehicle crashed into an occupied house on Webster Avenue early Monday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the vehicle, a Hyundai sedan, struck the residence. Nobody inside the residence was injured as a result of the crash. The Rochester Fire Department came to the scene and evaluated the residence.

Officers also said the occupants of the vehicle ran away from the scene before they got there. They also added the vehicle was stolen from Chili Avenue.

No suspects are in custody for the crash or the theft of the sedan.