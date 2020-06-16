Stolen FedEx truck leads police on separate police chases, Rochester man facing multiple charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing numerous charges after police say he stole a FedEx truck and led them on two chases Monday.

Police say 35-year-old Taheed Moffett was in an argument at a store on Jefferson Road in Henrietta when he got into a FedEx truck parked next door and drove off.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say they spotted the truck on 390 and they tried to pull Moffett over, but he wouldn’t stop.

Deputies chased him for a brief time before pulling away.

The truck was then spotted a second time in Henrietta, and took off again.

This time police chased it from 390 to 40- and into Gates and Chili.

Police eventually stopped the stolen FedEx truck after using spike strips.

Moffett was arrested and charged with grand larceny and a slew of other chargers.

Police say he is currently on parole.