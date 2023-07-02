ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stolen car sideswiped at least three parked vehicles and crashed Sunday night on Clarissa Street, according to Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police say they arrived at Clarissa Street and Edinburgh Street around 6:30 p.m., where they learned a Kia stolen out of the city was going northbound and sideswiped three unoccupied vehicles parked on the road.

Afterward, investigators say the stolen car continued and rolled onto its side. According to RPD, the driver ran from the stolen car, entered another vehicle waiting nearby, and fled the scene. They add that the driver of the stolen car is a male of unknown age, and the occupants of the vehicle that was used to flee the scene are involved with him.

Officers say no injuries were reported at the scene, and the area has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.