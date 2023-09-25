ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stolen car crashed through the entrance of a smoke shop on Norton Street early Monday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that the car caused “significant damage” to the smoke shop’s front doors. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle, according to RPD, was unoccupied and the driver was not on the scene. Investigators believe that the car was driven into the building on purpose since the car was stolen out of the city.

RPD is working to investigate this incident and is asking anyone with information to call 911.