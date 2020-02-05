Still uncertain if Keith Williams competent to stand trial

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A Monroe County judge needs more information to decide if the man arrested for stabbing a Rochester police officer in October is mentally competent to stand trial. Keith Williams was back in court Wednesday morning.

According to prosecutors, Williams stabbed RPD Officer Denny Wright, causing him to lose vision in both his eyes. A final decision on Williams complete competency has yet to be determined because throughout this process four doctors from the prosecution say he’s currently competent to stand trial, while the defense doctor says he’s not.

The court ordered another exam to determine competency, and that report came back Wednesday. The defense has asked for another hearing and Williams’ attorney believes he’s not able to understand the charges against him and aid in his defense.

“We have legitimate concerns, that Mr. Williams is not able to understand what’s going on,” Defense Attorney Jean Caputo said. “More importantly, not able to effectively aid in his defense. This is not a tactic, this is a legitimate concern with his ability to do that,”

Caputo said Williams was looking around in the courtroom and not paying attention. District Attorney Sandra Doorley is prosecuting this case and said she has the evidence for conviction.

“This is a very tragic incident and we have to have it play out in the court,” Doorley said. “There is evidence that will come out. I anticipate that we will be able to show and prove that Mr. Williams is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A competency hearing is scheduled for Friday, February 14 where the doctors are expected to testify before the case can move forward.

The trial is still scheduled for the beginning of April.