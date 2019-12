DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Steuben County woman is facing serious charges for her role in a car crash last June.

25-year-old Sadie Wagner is charged with vehicular assault, DWI and failure to yield the right of way.

The crash happened in June on Hornell Road in Dansville. A passenger in Wagner’s car suffered serious injuries.

Police said traces of fentanyl were found in Wagner’s blood.