LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported they arrested a Steuben County resident on DWI and felony weapons charges.

On May 28, 2022, deputies responded to South Livonia Road for the report of a rollover vehicle crash. Deputies on the scene said they identified the operator of the vehicle as 50-year-old William J. Levesque.

Investigators suspected that Levesque was both using his cell phone and was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Investigators added that a search revealed that Levesque had a set of brass knuckles in his possession.

Levesque was taken to medical staff for treatment and on June 25, 2022, deputies arrested Levesque after a toxicology report indicated he had a blood alcohol content of .16 percent.

It was also discovered that Levesque had a previous conviction and was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for possessing the brass knuckles.

Deputies said Levesque was transported to the Livingston County Jail for processing and was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the jail. He was released on his own recognizance and is to return to court at a later date.