Steuben County man facing six counts of animal cruelty after 65 animals neglected on property

One of the animals recovered by the Finger Lakes SPCA following an animal cruelty investigation in the Town of Campbell. (Steuben County Sheriff’s Office photo)

BATH, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office say a man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges.

Officials say Gordon Burdin, 78 of Campbell, was arrested on July 3 and charged with six counts of overdriving/torturing/failing to feed domestic animals and one count of obstructing governmental administration after deputies investigated a report of neglected and maltreated animals at his residence.

Burdick is accused of failing to provide adequate shelter, food, or water for approximately 65 animals, including eight dogs, two cats, two roosters, two hens, 15 ducks, 13 guinea hens, and 23 rabbits.

The Finger Lakes SPCA removed all the animals from the home for treatment and recovery.

Burdick was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Campbell Town Court at a later date.