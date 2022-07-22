ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, New York State Police announced Friday.

On Thursday, State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a motorist driving without a valid license on North Clinton Avenue.

In the passengers seat, 32-year-old Charles Gibson was also found to not have a valid license. During the stop, troopers say they located a .380 caliber handgun with six lives rounds belonging to Gibson.

Gibson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree, the latter for a previous conviction, officials say. The driver was issued a traffic ticket and released.

In the past three days, North Clinton Avenue has seen two other, more severe gun-related incidents. On Wednesday morning at an intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street, 40-50 gunshots fired at three individuals. The shooting left two dead and one hospitalized.

Less than 24 hours later, another shooting occurred just down the road on North Clinton Avenue, leaving two hospitalized.

The weapons arrest comes shortly after Mayor Evans declared a Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency Thursday morning, in a bid to quell some of the gun violence in Rochester.