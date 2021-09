MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are looking for a man who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash near the Monroe and Wayne County border.

Authorities say the man was involved in the crash that took place around 12 p.m. Thursday near Monroe-Wayne County Line Road.

Officials say the man was driving a blue Subaru.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 585-279-8891.

State Police are looking for this man who was involved in a hit and run crash today. It happened around 12:00 pm on State Route 104 near the Monroe-Wayne County Line Road.

He was driving a blue Subaru.

Anyone with information can call State Police at 585-279-8891. pic.twitter.com/sSG6SeTmdP — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 9, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.