State police make arrest in Wayne County hit-and-run

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection to a Saturday hit-and-run in Wayne County.

Authorities say on November 20, around 9:15 p.m., troopers were called to a report of a hit-and-run incident on State Route 21 and State Route 104.

Officials say the driver that stayed on scene reported that he was rear-ended at a stop light, and realized the other vehicle involved fled the scene.

Police say a description of the vehicle and its driver were given to troopers at the scene. A vehicle matching the description was later located at a Speedway on 104 in the Town of Williamson.

Authorities say the operator of the fleeing vehicle was identified as Angel Garcia who was arrested for DWI.

Officials say Garcia had a 0.29% BAC. He was issued traffic tickets and is set to return to court in December.