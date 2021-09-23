State police investigating Penfield hit-and-run involving NYSP sergeant

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police is investigating a Wednesday night hit-and-run in Penfield that involved one of their own.

Officials say around 8:15 p.m. and New York State Police sergeant, who was driving his personally owned vehicle, was struck from behind while stopped at a traffic light on State Route 441.

Authorities say the operator of the striking vehicle then fled the scene. The sergeant followed the suspect into the Pines of Perinton apartment complex, where the officials say the suspect’s vehicle became stuck.

Police say the sergeant exited his vehicle, approached the suspect’s vehicle, and identified himself as a state trooper.

Officials say the sergeant ordered the person to exit the vehicle, but they refused to comply, and then the sergeant struck the side passenger window with his personally owned handgun in order to break the window and open the door.

Police say he struck the door, one round accidentally discharged from the firearm and lodged in the door frame, adding that nobody was struck.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody and treated at the scene for minor injuries. The sergeant was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries to his hand.

Officials say charges are pending.

Police say the investigation has been turned over to the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the State Police Professional Standards Bureau.

