State police identify victims in Watertown shooting, suspect died due to self- inflicted wounds

(UPDATE) — Following a “Be On the Lookout Alert” issued by authorities on April 28, the suspect vehicle was located by a New York State Police K9 unit on Route 11B in the town of Dickinson, Franklin County. State Police reported that the unit attempted to pull the vehicle over and the identified suspect, Barry Stewart, drove off the roadway and was found inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

(UPDATE) — New York State Police have identified the victims of the Watertown shooting. The victims were identified as Maxine M. Quigg, 50 from Wellesley Island, NY and Terence M. O’Brien, 53 from Black River, NY. Both individuals worked at the Bridgeview Real Estate Agency where the shooting occurred. State Police have also confirmed that the suspect died due to a self- inflicted gunshot wound.

(UPDATE) — New York State Police have confirmed that the suspect, Barry Stewart, has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

(UPDATE) – State Police say they located the suspect in Franklin County Wednesday afternoon. He is in custody and his condition is unknown according to state police. The New York State Police is assisting the Watertown Police with the homicide investigation.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith said, “Moments ago I received word from law enforcement that the alleged shooter, Barry K. Stewart, was located near the St. Lawrence County/Franklin County line. The community should be advised that Mr. Stewart no longer presents a threat to public safety. “

(UPDATE) – Police are still searching for the suspect, Barry Stewart, who is considered armed and dangerous. Stewart, 55, is believed to be driving a 2020 F150 Grey Ford Pickup with push bumpers and license plate HUS-5491.

NewsChannel 9 research discovered that Stewart was previously employed as an associate broker at Bridgeview Real Estate.

(UPDATE) — The shooting on Clinton Street in the City of Watertown has left two individuals dead. The shooting occurred at Bridgeview Real Estate at 145 Clinton Street. Police are still looking for the suspect, Barry Stewart. The suspect was last known to be driving a grey Ford F-150. Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect should call 911 immediately.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clinton Street in the City of Watertown is closed after reports of a shooter in the area.

New York State Police have identified the shooting suspect as Barry Stewart. A photo of Stewart is picture above. Stewart has yet to be located.

Additionally, State Police have released a photo of the vehicle Stewart is believed to be driving. A photo is included below:

Gray Ford F-150 (Source: State Police)

Barry Stewart (Source: State Police)

Location of Clinton Street shooting (Source: WSYR)

Several buildings in the Watertown City School District have been put in lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

