State police identify bodies found after fire at Clarksville home

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State police have identified the two people found dead inside a Clarksville home last week as 67-year-old William Larson Senior and 50-year-old Lisa Larson.

According to police, they do not believe their deaths were caused by the fire.

The couple was listed as missing after a fire broke out at their home in Allegany county. Their son, 17-year-old William Larson Jr. was arrested in connection to their deaths. Larson was at the scene of the fire but fled before the police arrived.

He later turned himself in. Larson is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of manslaughter in the first degree.

Larson was transported to the Erie County Youth Services and is being held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

The funeral for his parents is scheduled for Thursday in Cuba, New York.