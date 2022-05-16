ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on the city’s northeast side Sunday.

New York State Police officials say 29-year-old Tireek Burden was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue.

Authorities say Burden was in possession of two illegal handguns and drugs.

According to police, Tireek is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.