ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday after a traffic stop in Rochester, New York State Police officials announced Thursday.

Authorities say state police initiated a stop for a traffic violation around 6 p.m.

They say Troopers determined that neither occupant of the vehicle had a valid driver’s license and that a loaded 9mm handgun was found inside the vehicle.

Police say the driver, 19-year-old Calvin Figuera, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a number of traffic tickets.

Officials say the passenger, identified only as an 18-year-old male, was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.