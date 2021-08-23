Stabbing on Monroe Avenue in Rochester sends 1 man to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a man was sent to a hospital after a stabbing early Monday on Monroe Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the 800 bock of Monroe Avenue around 4:53 a.m. for the report of a stabbing.

Officers located a 30-year-old male city resident who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Officials say the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call 911.