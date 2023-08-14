ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Spencerport teacher arrested on child pornography charges appeared in court Monday morning for a detention hearing.

According to prosecutors, a sexually-explicit video was found on a 12-year-old girl’s phone, which was sent to her by an 11-year-old girl.

It was revealed that they were contacted by two Snapchat accounts. Investigators said that they traced both accounts back to 37-year-old Ian Milam, a math teacher at Cosgrove Middle School.

It was alleged that Milam posed as a high school student in the Spencerport School District with the two Snapchat accounts and sent sexual pictures to the 11-year-old victim.

Prosecutors add that Milam then convinced the 11-year-old to send him a picture of her in a tank top and coerced the 12-year-old to send sexually-explicit photos.

Milam was charged with the production, receipt, and possession of child pornography and the transfer of obscene material to a minor. His detention hearing is expected to be held at 10 a.m. Monday morning.