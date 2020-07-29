Southern Tier man wanted for attempted criminal homicide arrested

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police at Owego have arrested Aaron G. Collins, 32 of Barton, as a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania on attempted criminal homicide charges.

Collins was arrested by Troopers from SP Owego and deputies from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department on July 26 at approximately 4:17 p.m. at a home on Prospect Hill Road in Barton.

Collins was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.