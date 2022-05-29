CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Investigators from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced they received information Friday about a vehicle involved in a South Carolina homicide was seen in Ontario County.

Investigators said they made contact with officers from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and learned the officers were looking for a silver Chrysler sedan that was witnessed fleeing the scene of a drive-by shooting on May 13 that killed a six-year-old male inside a home.

The investigators added that the vehicle was also involved in an incident in Geneva several days earlier.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle in Palmyra, detained the occupants, and transported them back to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office while providing the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office information on the vehicle.

Officers with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office charged an adult male from South Carolina with first-degree murder and obtained a first-degree murder warrant for the 17-year-old operating the vehicle. The 17-year-old is currently being held in a secure, NYS juvenile facility on charges committed in Ontario County.

Officers said that a third suspect is outstanding and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.