State Police to give update after Sodus man killed by police in shootout

Crime

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon following a fatal shootout in Sodus on Friday.

Officers responded to Boyd Road around 11 p.m. for a domestic incident. Police said the caller stated his son was breaking objects and was armed with a shotgun. Upon arrival, officers tried to talk with 24-year-old Cody Cook, who then shot at the officers.

A state trooper then returned fire and hit Cook.

Police emphasized they tried several times to talk with Cook, but to no success. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning officers were able to get inside the home and found him dead.

