SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — A resident of the Sodus Nursing and Rehab Center has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching another resident of the nursing home.

Police say 63-year-old Kenneth Hayes of Sodus was arrested for Forcible Touching following a sexual assault investigation.

Hayes was transported to the Wayne County Jail and released on his own recognizance. He will appear in the Town of Sodus Court on February 3 at 10 a.m. for further court proceedings.