ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Sodus man was arrested after allegedly injuring and threatening a child and fighting with police, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that 34-year-old Nicholas D. Stevenson threatened a 12-year-old with a stun gun, damaged property, and then injured the minor.

As deputies were trying to arrest Stevenson, they say he fought and kicked one of them. Deputies said he was taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing where he then damaged a wall by kicking it.

Stevenson was charged with an aggravated family offense, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing, criminal mischief, and harassment. He was taken to Wayne County Jail.