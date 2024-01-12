ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and woman from Sodus were arrested and accused of beating a man with a steel chain, choking him, and tying him up with Christmas lights.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, James Bartron and Aleixieandra Hinkle were at a friend’s house December 12 on West Main Street in Sodus when a fight broke out over drugs. Bartron, 25, and Hinkle, 29, allegedly beat the victim with a large steel chain, choked him until he was unconscious, tied him up with Christmas lights, and stole his car keys and wallet.

The victim eventually escaped through a bathroom window and called for help from a neighbor’s house.

Bartron was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, strangulation, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful imprisonment. Hinkle was charged with assault and menacing. Both were taken to the Wayne County Jail.