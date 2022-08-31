ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crime has riddled the streets of Rochester in the past few years and 2022 is no exception. The North Winton neighborhood is a tight-knit community. While they haven’t experienced as much crime as other city neighborhoods, they have certainly seen their fair share.

An alarm system went off early Saturday morning waking the neighbors in the area of Winton and Blossom Road. That noise, which has become all too familiar, coming from the Tops across the street.

In a video obtained by News 8, a silver SUV is seen parked in front of the gas station as the alarm continues to go off. Later, two suspects can be seen coming out of the gas station before getting into the car and speeding off. Rochester police responded to the gas station a short time later to find the front window smashed in and several items stolen.

Dennis McCarthy is the Vice President of Mayer Hardware, a family-owned business on Winton Road in Rochester. McCarthy has worked and lived in the area for over 20 years and said crime in the area has only gotten worse over time.

“Over the last year or two years, it’s gotten more frequent and more brazen in the neighborhood,” McCarthy said.

Lieutenant Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department confirmed there has been an increase in crime over the years. He explains while gun violence is the department’s top priority at the moment, other crime still goes on. However, to make a difference, Bello says it takes a village, not the work of a single agency.

“Whether it’s violent crime, whether it’s property crime, whatever it may be, it’s calling that crime,” Bello said. “And that negative impact on their neighborhoods, calling that unacceptable. The police department, we’re certainly there to work with people, and with neighborhoods and with communities to do that.”

As for the North Winton area, crime isn’t as much of a concern as other hot spots in the city of Rochester, and it has stayed relatively consistent over the years.

However, McCarthy says regardless of the amount, a crime is still a crime, especially when it’s happening in your own backyard.

“It’s not good no matter where it is. Certainly, we don’t want it here but we don’t want it anywhere,” McCarthy said.

Rochester police is working with Tops to gather video evidence and they ask anyone in the area who also has video of this incident or any other incidents to contact them.

“We all have to be in this together to help stop not just a violent crime, but property crime as well,” Bello said.

If you have information to report to Rochester Police Department for any ongoing investigation, you can call 311.