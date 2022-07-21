ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested following a knifepoint robbery attempt at the Roc City Skate Park on Thursday evening. Police say skateboarders helped chase the suspect down.

According to investigators, the suspect attempted to rob someone at knifepoint, then waved the knife toward people at the Skate Park and fled. A group of skateboarders followed the suspect and stopped him near Mt. Hope and Comfort Street — where officers from the Rochester Police Department arrested him.

The investigation is still continuing, but no injuries were reported during the armed robbery.