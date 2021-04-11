Six teens arrested in Gates after police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – The Gates Police Department arrested six people Friday evening for their part in a carjacking on Buell Road.

A pursuit ensued for approximately two miles, officers say.

According to the Gates police officials, during the pursuit, a loaded pistol was tossed from the car.

Police say the car stopped on Chili Avenue and a second loaded pistol was located inside the car.

The GPD arrested three 18-year-olds, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

“Their criminal backgrounds vary from one being a predicate felon at the age of 18…to another having a prior sawed off shotgun robbery,” the GPD said.

Gates police say the pursuit and subsequent arrests were not connected to a fatal armed carjacking attempt Wednesday.

