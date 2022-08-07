ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sound of gunfire sent hundreds of people running in every direction early Sunday morning, Rochester Police said.

At around 2:15 a.m., hundreds of individuals were gathered in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Kappel Place, when the sound of gunfire went off, officials say. As people ran in all directions, several made calls to 911 that someone had been shot.

Initially, responders say they were unable to enter the area in question because of the crowds, and had to wait until they dispersed.

Once they did arrive on the scene, officers say they were unable to locate anyone injured. However, there was evidence that shots had been fired into a residence on Kappel Place, occupied by five people of “various ages.”

None sustained any injury. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.