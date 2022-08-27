CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service.

According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to conduct a funeral escort.

At around 12:21 p.m., the officers heard several gunshots from inside the church and went in to investigate. The building was cleared by police, who determined that the gunfire appeared to be an isolated incident.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-1251.