Shortsville man arrested, charged after allegedly raping child under 13

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Shortsville man is facing charges after he allegedly raped a child under the age of 13 on numerous occasions.

Raymond H. Pohl, 54, was arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, course of conduct against a child in the first degree, rape in the first degree, and and criminal sex act in the first degree.

Pohl, of Shortsville, was arrested following a police investigation that was initiated by Wayne County Child Protective. Officials say a child abuse hotline tip was received that reported Pohl had sexual contact with a child that was living in his home.

Allegedly, Pohl had sexual intercourse with the child who was living in his Palmyra home on a weekly basis. At the time, the child was under the age of 13.

Pohl was arrested and arraigned at Wayne County CAPS Court, and was remanded to jail without bail. A stay away order was also issued protecting the child.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office did not provide Pohl’s mugshot.