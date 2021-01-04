Shortsville man arrested, charged after allegedly raping child under 13

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Shortsville man is facing charges after he allegedly raped a child under the age of 13 on numerous occasions.

Raymond H. Pohl, 54, was arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, course of conduct against a child in the first degree, rape in the first degree, and and criminal sex act in the first degree.

Pohl, of Shortsville, was arrested following a police investigation that was initiated by Wayne County Child Protective. Officials say a child abuse hotline tip was received that reported Pohl had sexual contact with a child that was living in his home.

Allegedly, Pohl had sexual intercourse with the child who was living in his Palmyra home on a weekly basis. At the time, the child was under the age of 13.

Pohl was arrested and arraigned at Wayne County CAPS Court, and was remanded to jail without bail. A stay away order was also issued protecting the child.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office did not provide Pohl’s mugshot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss