Shooting victim of New Year’s Eve identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Department has identified the man killed on Bardin St. on New Year’s Eve as William Lewis McBride; a 61 year old from Rochester.

When officers arrvied at the address, they found multiple people inside the residence. McBride was one of the people inside, and had a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, it happened shortly after 6pm on December 31st. Police were called to the scene for reports of over a dozen shots fired into a house. Officers found “an older male” dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers at the time did not say if there were any suspects in custody.

Major Crimes is still working to find a suspect.

“It’s quite a tragedy, especially at this time of year, trying to start the new year off right. Hopefully, we’re putting this behind us. We’re looking forward to 2021 as much as the citizens of Rochester are.” RPD Lt. Michael Ciulla said.