Shooting on Chili Avenue leaves Rochester man with life-threatening injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a Rochester man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Chili Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the area of 357 Chili Avenue at 1:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

After further investigation, officers learned that a Rochester man in his 20s was dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle.

Authorities say the man has a life-threatening gun shot wound to his lower body.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.