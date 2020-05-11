Shooting on Backus Street leaves one hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence shut down both Phelps and Fulton Avenues on Monday afternoon following the reports of a shooting.

Officials say when they responded they found a 32-year-old city resident who had been shot in the upper body at least once. He said he had been shot on Backus Street.

He was taken to URMC for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers shut down Backus Street between Fulton and Emerson Street and completed a house check in the 40 block of Backus. The roads have reopened and officials say the area is safe.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.