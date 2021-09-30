Shooting near North Clinton in Rochester leaves man hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RPD Officials continue to investigate the area of North Clinton and Trenaman after confirming that a 34-year-old resident had sustained at least one gunshot wound Thursday morning.

The victim, who was originally uncooperative and wished to not speak with police, agreed to be treated at a hospital. He is currently being evaluated and waiting to be released.

According to authorities, a call for shots being fired near North Clinton was received around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. It wasn’t until hours later about 7 a.m. that the male agreed to work with police.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police continue to investigate the area and ask anyone with more information to call 911.

